Las Vegas police say man acted in self-defense in shooting death

A man was shot and killed New Year’s Eve after he tried to get into the back of someone else’s car in the northeast valley.

Police investigate at the scene near Lamb Boulevard and Alexander Road on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, after a man was shot to death. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal @MaxMichor)

About 10:50 p.m. Sunday several people called police to report a man being dragged by a black pickup truck on Alexander Road near Lamb Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Dan McGrath.

The driver of a passing SUV tried to flag down the vehicle to tell them about the man. When the truck stopped, the man fell to the ground and then tried to get into the back seat of the SUV, McGrath said.

There were five people in the SUV — the male driver, a woman, two teenagers and an infant, McGrath said. As a teenage boy in the back seat tried to fight the man off, the driver grabbed a gun and struck the man in the head with it several times.

McGrath said the driver warned the man before shooting him, but the man ignored him. The driver fired two shots, striking the man once. He later died at the hospital.

“It looks like more of a self-defense case at this point,” McGrath said, adding that it was unlikely the shooter would be arrested.

At the scene, fireworks whistled and popped in neighborhoods on both sides of the street as police investigated. A young boy rode a scooter up to the police tape.

The shooting marked the 170th homicide Metro investigated in 2017, not including the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 shooting. Police investigated 262 homicides in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson in 2017.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his next of kin are notified.

