Las Vegas police say man arrested in connection with beating death

Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a suspicious death that occurred last month northeast of the Las Vegas Strip.

Tuiofu Sooga, 36, was booked Tuesday into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Paradise Road just after 8:10 a.m. March 22 regarding a man who was possibly dead in a vacant lot.

The Clark County coroner and Metro homicide detectives were called and discovered that the victim was suffering from possible blunt force injuries, police said.