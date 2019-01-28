Las Vegas police say man who fired 21 rounds at officers shot himself

A 33-year-old man wanted for attempted murder fired 21 rounds at Las Vegas police during a barricade Thursday night in the south valley before shooting himself, police said Monday.

Emergency vehicles respond to a shooting near Hidden Palms Parkway and East Pebble Road in Las Vegas on Jan. 24, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man, Isai Rodriguez, fired the rounds from an AR-15 pistol at Metropolitan Police Department officers Levi Hancock and Brett Brosnahan, who returned fire, before using a handgun to shoot himself in the head, Clark County Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman told reporters at a Monday news conference.

It wasn’t yet clear whether the officers’ gunfire or Rodriguez’s own bullet killed him, Zimmerman said. The Clark County coroner’s office hadn’t released his cause and manner of death Monday afternoon.

Rodriguez had several outstanding warrants, and officers with Metro’s major violators section arrived about 4:45 p.m. Thursday at a family member’s house on the 400 block of Macbrey Drive, near Windmill Lane and Bermuda Drive, and tried to get him to come out. There were several people inside of the house, including a 15-year-old with whom Rodriguez had an “inappropriate” relationship, Zimmerman said.

SWAT officers were called after he refused to exit, Zimmerman said. At 9:11 p.m., Rodriguez shot at police from the home, and Hancock and Brosnahan returned fire.

Police also released body-worn camera footage from the shootout. Both Hancock and Brosnahan were wearing their portable recording devices at the time.

Had he survived, Zimmerman said, Rodriguez would’ve face a lewdness with a minor charge and several counts of attempted murder of an officer.

This was Metro’s first police shooting this year, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

