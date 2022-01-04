Las Vegas police say motorist who died after crash had been shot

Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found in a vehicle late Monday night in central Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found in a vehicle late Monday night in central Las Vegas.

Police said in a news release that dispatchers received multiple calls about a vehicle crash at 10:48 p.m. near the intersection of Viking Road and Topaz Street. They arrived at the scene near East Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue and found a gravely wounded man inside the vehicle.

“Arriving medical personnel extracted the unconscious driver to provide medical aid and discovered the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound,” police said.

The man died at the scene. Police said the person who shot the man has not been identified, and that the motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at the website www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.