Las Vegas police say teen shot parents, killing father

A 15-year-old boy shot his father to death and wounded his mother in a west Las Vegas home Thursday morning before being wounded when she got a gun and returned fire, according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas police investigate at the scene of a shooting in a home near Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Police said a 15-year-old boy shot and killed his father, then turned the gun on his mother. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate at the scene of a shooting in a home near Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way, Thursday, May 24, 2019. Police said a 15-year-old boy shot and killed his father, then turned the gun on his mother. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others wounded near West Hualapai Way and Count Deiro Drive in western Las Vegas, Thursday, May 24, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 15-year-old boy shot his father to death and wounded his mother in a west valley home Thursday morning before being wounded when she got a gun and returned fire, according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 10:45 a.m. Thursday on the 9900 block of Barrier Reef Drive, near West Sahara Avenue and South Hualapai Way.

In a briefing near the scene, police said the teenager shot his dad in the head, killing him, then shot his mom, who got another gun and returned fire. They said the boy jumped a wall and ran away, but was arrested about a quarter-mile away. Both the teen and his mom were hospitalized and are expected to survive, police said.

Police did not immediately identify the family members but said the man was in his early 50s and the woman was in her late 40s.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this report.

9900 block of Barrier Reef Drive, las vegas, nv