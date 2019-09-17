Las Vegas police search for pair seen fleeing scene of shooting

The unidentified victim was shot shortly after he arrived at an apartment complex on the 5000 block of Lindell Road Sunday night.

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects seen fleeing after a fatal shooting at a southwest valley apartment Sunday night.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on the 5000 block of Lindell Road about 10:04 p.m. to investigate reports of gunfire, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds outside of an apartment.

The victim was taken to UMC Trauma, where he died. The Clark County coroner’s office is investigating the man’s cause and manner of death, and has not yet identified him.

Police said the victim had just arrived at the apartment when the shooting occurred. They said two unidentified men were seen running from the area after the shooting.

No suspects have been identified.

Police are urging anyone with information about this event to contact the Metro police homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

