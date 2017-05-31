Las Vegas police search for suspect in morning homicide

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide at 3825 S. Maryland Parkway early Wednesday May 31, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are searching for a man suspected of killing his roommate in a central valley apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Detectives are looking into the circumstances of a man’s death at the French Oaks condominiums, 3823 S. Maryland Parkway near East Twain Avenue, police said.

A relative of the suspect, whose identity has not been released, called police after receiving a 2:30 a.m. call from the man saying he had just killed his roommate, Lt. Dan McGrath of the homicide unit said.

Homicide investigators were dispatched to the scene about 5 a.m., after patrol officers located the apartment unit and “immediately saw blood,” McGrath said.

The homicide victim, described as a black man in his 20s, was discovered in a bathtub with significant stab wounds. Detectives suspect the man was killed in another room and dragged into the bathroom in an attempt to clean up the scene.

McGrath said forensic investigators likely would be working the “gruesome” scene in the apartment well into the afternoon.

“That’s a complicated scene for CSI,” he said.

Police are searching for the roommate, described only as a white man in his 20s.

The man who was killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

