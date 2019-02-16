Las Vegas police seek 3 suspects in fatal New Year’s shooting — VIDEO

Las Vegas detectives are asking for help locating three men suspected in a deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve inside a southwest valley home.

About 9:40 p.m. Dec. 31, Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives were called to Spring Valley Hospital and Medical Center, where an unidentified man had dropped off 31-year-old Onyedikachi Ujoumunna with a gunshot wound, Lt. Ray Spencer said in January. The person who dropped off the man has not yet been identified, police said Friday evening.

Ujoumunna, who was then taken to University Medical Center, died of a single gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives later determined that the shooting occurred inside a house near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue, police have said.

Police on Friday released two short video clips from the home’s surveillance camera. The video is of three suspects entering the victim’s home moments before the shooting, police said.

One video shows a man with short, black hair standing outside of a home, briefly looking at the camera. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The second video show two men rushing out of a door of the home. The man in the first video runs away, while the second man, wearing a green long-sleeved shirt, walks back inside. A third man dressed in black and wearing blue gloves then walks into the frame. He looks toward the direction the man ran away before walking inside the home.

Detectives asked anyone with information to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.