Las Vegas police seek help finding two in connection with deadly November shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is on the lookout for a man and woman it believes are connected to a deadly shooting last month in south Las Vegas.

Detectives are asking the public for help identifying two individuals who were present during a homicide that occurred Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, near West Patrick Lane and South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department is on the lookout for a man and woman it believes are connected to a deadly shooting last month in south Las Vegas.

Just after 12 a.m. on Nov. 8, officers received reports of an “illegal street takeover” in the area of the 5000 block of Patrick Lane, a few blocks north of West Sunset Road and South Decatur Boulevard.

Once officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Metro said. The man, who was taken to a local hospital, died several days later, according to Metro.

On Tuesday, Metro said homicide detectives are asking the public for any information they might have about two people — a man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt that day and a woman who was wearing a gray hoodie and light-colored jeans — who were allegedly at the scene on Nov. 8.

Anyone with information about the man or woman are asked to contact the Metro Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, those with information can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or through the organization’s website at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.