Las Vegas police seek help solving fatal shooting case

The Metropolitan Police Department has planned an event Tuesday afternoon to aid in the investigation of an unsolved homicide from May.

Capt. Carlos Hank and homicide Lt. Ray Spencer will meet with the family of 35-year-old Herman King Jr., who was killed on May 20, at the Bolden Area Command at 1 p.m. King was fatally shot at the Villa Capri Apartments, 2801 J St.

“Individuals, families, groups, organizations, churches are invited to join and show their support for the community,” the department said in a statement. “We need your help to bring Mr. King’s family closure and serve justice on the person responsible for his death.”

