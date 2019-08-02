Las Vegas police seek information on November fatal shooting

Las Vegas police released images of two vehicles of interest in the investigation into a fatal shooting in the Historic Westside in November.

Las Vegas police investigate a deadly shooting on West Lake Mead Boulevard near H Street, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metro released images of two vehicles of interest in the investigation, including this older green Ford Expedition with tinted windows. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metro released images of two vehicles of interest in the investigation, including this newer white Mercedes four-door sedan. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are still searching for the man who shot and killed a 20-year-old in the Historic Westside neighborhood in November.

Jeremy Seals was walking with his girlfriend along West Lake Mead Boulevard near J Street about 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. According to a Metropolitan Police Department release, a man ran up behind the couple and shot Seals several times before running east and getting in a car.

Police believe the shooting was retaliatory after a previous altercation, and that the victim was targeted.

Seals’ death was the 187th homicide investigated in Clark County last year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Metro’s homicide division at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

