Las Vegas police seek persons of interest in man’s disappearance

Las Vegas police need the public’s help in locating two fraud suspects who may be connected to the October disappearance of a 62-year-old man.

Charles Ausiello, 55, and Jolene Hibbs, 45 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

David Rathbun (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

David Rathbun was reported missing just before 5:45 a.m. Oct. 16 after his family had not heard from him for a month. Police have determined that several ATM withdrawals have been made from Rathbun’s bank accounts in the months since his disappearance.

Charles Ausiello, 55, and Jolene Hibbs, 45, have been identified by Las Vegas homicide detectives as persons of interest in the disappearance, police said. The two have several outstanding felony arrest warrants for forgery, fraud and grand larceny, police said.

A third person of interest remained unidentified as of Friday. He is suspected of making withdrawals from Rathbun’s account at the Well Fargo near Boulder Highway and Indios Road, police said. The thinly built, bearded white man was last seen wearing a flat-billed hat and a blue long-sleeved shirt.

Ausiello and Hibbs also are known to frequent the Boulder Highway corridor.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

In late December, then-Metro homicide Lt. Dan McGrath told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Rathbun had been included in the department’s 2017 homicide count.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.