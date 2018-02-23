Las Vegas police seek public’s help in solving fatal shooting

Officers are interested in speaking to anybody with knowledge of who last spoke with Angel Gutierrez, 37, before he was shot about 7:50 p.m. Dec. 1 on the 4000 block of East Bonanza Road, near Lamb Boulevard.

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in solving a deadly December shooting in the east valley.

Gutierrez died at University Medical Center.

Police said Gutierrez is believed to have been standing on the sidewalk in front of an apartment complex with a young man, described as between 16 and 20 years old. People nearby heard gunshots, saw Gutierrez on the ground and saw the young man — last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts and white socks — run, police said.

Metro urged anybody with information about Gutierrez’s death to call homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

