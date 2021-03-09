Las Vegas police seek witnesses to homicide in northwest valley

The slaying occurred on the 5900 block of West Cheyenne Avenue, near Jones Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas police are looking for witnesses to a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon in the northwest valley.

The slaying occurred on the 5900 block of West Cheyenne Avenue, near Jones Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Police received a report of the shooting around 1:25 p.m. after people who work in the area heard a gunshot and saw a man lying behind an abandoned building, Spencer said. When officers arrived, they found a Black man in his early 30s suffering from gunshot wound.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Police were not aware of any witnesses to the shooting Tuesday night and encouraged anyone with information to contact Metro at homicide@lvmpd.com or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

