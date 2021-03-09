64°F
Homicides

Las Vegas police seek witnesses to homicide in northwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2021 - 2:25 pm
 
Updated March 9, 2021 - 3:55 pm
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 3900 block of West Cheyenne on Tuesday, March ...
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 3900 block of West Cheyenne on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas police are looking for witnesses to a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon in the northwest valley.

The slaying occurred on the 5900 block of West Cheyenne Avenue, near Jones Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Police received a report of the shooting around 1:25 p.m. after people who work in the area heard a gunshot and saw a man lying behind an abandoned building, Spencer said. When officers arrived, they found a Black man in his early 30s suffering from gunshot wound.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Police were not aware of any witnesses to the shooting Tuesday night and encouraged anyone with information to contact Metro at homicide@lvmpd.com or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Alexis Ford contributed to this report.

