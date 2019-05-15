Las Vegas police shoot, kill man during domestic dispute call

A man is dead after a police shooting Tuesday night near the Las Vegas Country Club.

Las Vegas police were involved in a deadly shooting Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at a home near Las Vegas Country Club. on the 3100 block of Bel Air Drive. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is dead after a police shooting Tuesday night in central Las Vegas.

Police arrived about 7 p.m. after report of a “domestic disturbance” at a home near the Las Vegas Country Club on the 3100 block of Bel Air Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter said at a press briefing late Tuesday night.

Officers arrived at a house, near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road, and were outside talking to a woman when a man came outside holding a gun, Splinter said. The woman was a victim of a domestic battery, according to a release sent early Wednesday morning.

“A very irate male came out of the residence with a firearm in his hand,” Splinter said. “He pointed the firearm toward his chin and was very confrontational with the officers, cursing at them throughout the entire interaction.”

A Metro officer then shot the man multiple times, Splinter said. It was unclear Tuesday night if the man pointed the gun at anyone but himself.

The man died at the scene, Splinter said. No officers were injured during the shooting.

His identity, as well as cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police initially received a report at the home about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, but did not arrive at the scene until an hour and a half later, Splinter said. Metro said earlier Tuesday night that a suspect was in custody.

Splinter did not say who the domestic dispute was between.

The name of the officer who shot the man will be released in 48 hours, and further information about the shooting will be released in 72 hours, per Metro policy.

The man’s death marks the eighth police shooting involving Metro officers this year, and the third time Metro officers fatally shot someone, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

