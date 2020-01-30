Las Vegas police still seek accomplice in fatal 2018 shooting

A man was killed during a robbery that turned deadly Dec. 31, 2018, at a home near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

Shirley Ann Besse, Albert Chambers and Tayvion Chambers (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Three people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Onyedikachi Ujoumunna on New Year’s Eve in 2018, but police on Wednesday asked the public’s help to identify one more person involved.

Ujoumunna was killed during a robbery that turned deadly Dec. 31, 2018, at a home near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. Three men were suspected of entering the home before the shooting, and a woman arrested in December 2019 is accused of driving them to the scene.

On Feb. 27, 39-year-old Albert Chambers was arrested. His son, 21-year-old Tayvion Chambers, was arrested the following month. Shirley Ann Besse, 36, was arrested Dec. 27, jail records show.

Police are asking the public’s help identifying the third man seen entering the home the night of the shooting. He is described as about 40 years old with a heavy build, and he was last seen wearing a green shirt and dark pants.

Metro on Wednesday also released video surveillance showing the man entering the home.

Arrest reports in the case indicate that Besse and the three men planned the drug robbery. Police said they stole two cellphones and a television after the shooting but missed $10,000 worth of oxycodone pills.

According to the reports, Besse, who had dated Albert Chambers, knew a man who lived at the home where the shooting happened, and that the home was used to sell oxycodone, marijuana and cocaine.

The night of the robbery Besse had went to the home to purchase cocaine, and then bought pills from Albert Chambers, the reports said.

“During the transaction Albert Chambers and Besse discussed a plan to rob (the victim) for money and drugs,” a report states, adding “Besse agreed to “help in exchange for some money or drugs taken during the robbery.”

The two then picked up Tayvion Chambers and the unidentified man.

Besse drove the three men to the robbery and stayed in the car, the report said. When the men ran back to the vehicle, Albert Chambers was holding a flat-screen television, and he told Besee that his son had shot the victim in the leg.

After the robbery, Ujoumunna was found shot by another resident of the home. He died at University Medical Center.

Besse returned to the home the next day to help two occupants she knew there move out. She also took a 9 mm cartridge case that she believed police had not yet found.

Murder charges

Besse is charged with murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon and burglary while in possession of a firearm, all felonies. She also faces a gross misdemeanor charge of destroying or concealing evidence, court records show.

Besse was ordered released from jail in December on her own recognizance. Prosecutors objected to releasing Besse, who also faces charges of burglary with a deadly weapon, embezzlement and conspiracy in connection with a case from December 2017, records indicate.

As of Wednesday, Besse remained on high level electronic monitoring while waiting for a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 5.

Albert Chambers and Tayvion Chambers both remained in the Clark County Detention Center without bail. Both have been charged with murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, court records show.

A jury trial for the father and son is scheduled for June 1 in District Court.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

