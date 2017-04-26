Las Vegas police suspect body was that of teen boy

Aaron Jones, 13. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Las Vegas police suspect the body discovered in a desert lot Tuesday is that of 13-year-old Aaron Jones, the department said Wednesday.

Aaron was reported missing April 14 and was last seen Jan. 1, police said. Evidence suggests the body had been there for some time.

The body was discovered near Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue by two family members about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. It was wrapped in blankets with rocks placed on top of it, police said.

A cause of death has not been determined.

