Las Vegas police suspect fatal shooting was road rage; suspect at large

Detectives looking for witnesses who were driving on I-15 between 7:30 and 7:40 p.m. Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers maintain closure at I-15 northbound ramp on Silverado Ranch Boulevard as homicide detectives investigate a fatal shooting on the interstate near the Blue Diamond exit. (Amanda Bradford/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night on Interstate 15 between Blue Diamond Road and Silverado Ranch Boulevard, according to Las Vegas police.

Just after 7:30 p.m., a Chrysler 300 with two people inside was northbound on I-15 when a white van pulled alongside the car. In what police believed to be a road rage incident, the driver of the van fired multiple shots into the Chrysler’s driver-side door, striking the driver.

Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the driver was a man in his 50s.

The victim was pronounced dead at University Medical Center. A female passenger in the Chrysler was not injured.

The man and the woman were visiting from California. Spencer said police were working to provide resources to the woman so she could return home.

Police were still searching for the van, which Spencer said might have been occupied by two people. Spencer urged witnesses and anyone driving on I-15 between 7:30 and 7:40 p.m. Monday to contact Metro homicide at 702-828-3521 or CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

Northbound Interstate 15 was closed for hours before reopening to traffic.

