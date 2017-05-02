Las Vegas police suspect woman helped abuse teen boy who died

Latoya Williams-Miley was arrested Thursday on a murder charge in the death of 13-year-old Aaron Jones. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Paul Darell Jones is pictured during a video interview at the Clark County Detention Center on April 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. His son Aaron was discovered dead in a desert lot behind the Siegel Suites at 3625 Boulder Highway, near Sahara Avenue.

Aaron Jones, 13. (Nevada Child Seekers/Facebook)

Aaron Jones, 13. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Las Vegas police suspect Latoya Williams-Miley participated in the abuse of 13-year-old Aaron Jones and may have helped hide the boy’s body in an east valley desert lot.

Two men discovered the body on April 25 behind the Siegel Suites at 3625 Boulder Highway, near Sahara Avenue. The body was wrapped in plastic with rocks placed on top of it, police have said. Authorities used dental records to confirm the remains were Aaron’s.

Williams-Miley and Aaron’s father, Paul Darell Jones, were booked on a murder charge Thursday. Both suspects are 33.

In statements made to police, Williams-Miley gave a different timeline of events than Jones and gave conflicting statements about what happened the last time Aaron was seen, according to a report on her arrest.

The woman admitted to police on the night Aaron’s remains were found that she heard Jones hit Aaron and Aaron hit the floor, the report said.

Jones relayed a similar story to detectives, according to police records. He told detectives the boy’s eyes were open after the incident, but the boy was unresponsive.

Williams-Miley initially told detectives that Jones herded the rest of the family into the bedroom and stayed with Aaron in the living room for about 40 minutes. He told the family shortly afterward that the boy had run away, but Williams-Miley said during that interview that she did not hear the front door open.

According to the report, witnesses gave a different story: The children were in the bedroom, but Jones and Williams-Miley were in the room with Aaron for more than an hour and were heard discussing a hole in a fence or a gate around the complex that led into the desert area where the boy’s remains were found.

The woman told police the incident occurred about Jan. 31 and that the family went to look for Aaron at a nearby pharmacy the night he disappeared. She said it was the only time the family looked for him, and the family moved out of the extended stay motel two days later.

Jones told police the incident occurred about Feb. 14.

On the day she was arrested, Williams-Miley denied hearing Aaron get hit and being in the living room with him the day he disappeared.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.