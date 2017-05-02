Las Vegas police suspect woman helped abuse teen boy who died

Las Vegas police suspect Latoya Williams-Miley participated in the abuse of 13-year-old Aaron Jones and may have helped hide the boy’s body in an east valley desert lot.
Two men discovered the body on April 25 behind the Siegel Suites at 3625 Boulder Highway, near Sahara Avenue. The body was wrapped in plastic with rocks placed on top of it, police have said. Authorities used dental records to confirm the remains were Aaron’s.
Williams-Miley and Aaron’s father, Paul Darell Jones, were booked on a murder charge Thursday. Both suspects are 33.
In statements made to police, Williams-Miley gave a different timeline of events than Jones and gave conflicting statements about what happened the last time Aaron was seen, according to a report on her arrest.
The woman admitted to police on the night Aaron’s remains were found that she heard Jones hit Aaron and Aaron hit the floor, the report said.
Jones relayed a similar story to detectives, according to police records. He told detectives the boy’s eyes were open after the incident, but the boy was unresponsive.
Williams-Miley initially told detectives that Jones herded the rest of the family into the bedroom and stayed with Aaron in the living room for about 40 minutes. He told the family shortly afterward that the boy had run away, but Williams-Miley said during that interview that she did not hear the front door open.
According to the report, witnesses gave a different story: The children were in the bedroom, but Jones and Williams-Miley were in the room with Aaron for more than an hour and were heard discussing a hole in a fence or a gate around the complex that led into the desert area where the boy’s remains were found.
The woman told police the incident occurred about Jan. 31 and that the family went to look for Aaron at a nearby pharmacy the night he disappeared. She said it was the only time the family looked for him, and the family moved out of the extended stay motel two days later.
Jones told police the incident occurred about Feb. 14.
On the day she was arrested, Williams-Miley denied hearing Aaron get hit and being in the living room with him the day he disappeared.
Father’s arrest report
Paul Jones first told detectives that Aaron had run away, according to his arrest report. Jones said he did not report the boy missing, because the man had outstanding warrants and did not want to get in trouble.
But detectives got Jones to confess that he struck Aaron during an argument about candy, according to the report. After Aaron dropped to the floor and struck his head, the boy was unresponsive. The father told police he tried to wake the boy up in the shower by spraying water on him. When that failed, he dressed the boy in a dry shirt, laid the boy on the living room floor and put a blanket on him.
At some point — police note Jones would not specify when — Aaron stopped breathing. Jones then carried the boy’s body to the desert lot, the report said.