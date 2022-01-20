54°F
Las Vegas police to discuss unsolved Halloween slaying of woman, 22

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2022 - 9:19 am
 
Graciela Gomez (GoFundMe)
Graciela Gomez (GoFundMe)

Las Vegas police were scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday morning about the unsolved slaying of a 22-year-old woman at a house party in October.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer is scheduled to discuss the case of Graciela Gomez, 22. The Las Vegas woman was at a party on the 200 block of Beesley Drive, near East Charleston Boulevard and North Sloan Lane, on Oct. 31 when five men were denied entry into the party.

Moments later, someone drove by the house and fired several gunshots. Gomez died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Two other people were hospitalized.

Spencer will be joined at the news conference by members of the Gomez family and a representative of the Nevada Army National Guard. Gomez, a graduate of Las Vegas High School, served as a member of the Las Vegas-based 17th Sustainment Brigade.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

