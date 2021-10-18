63°F
Las Vegas police to discuss unsolved homicide from May

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2021 - 10:08 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police officials and relatives of homicide victim Alfonso Turner are scheduled to meet with members of the news media Monday to discuss the unsolved killing.

Turner, 29, was shot and killed on May 8 near Amberleigh Lane and South Mountain Vista Street.

Capt. Reggie Rader with the Metropolitan Police Department’s southeast area command and a representative of the department’s homicide section were expected to attend the event.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

