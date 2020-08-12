Las Vegas police to hold briefing on fatal officer-involved shooting

The shooting, which occurred on the 3700 block of North Nellis Boulevard, left 32-year-old Joshua Squires dead after police said he held a woman hostage in a northeast valley home.

Police investigate a shooting Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, on the 3700 block of North Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Chris Darcy will brief the media Wednesday afternoon with more information about Monday’s officer-involved shooting.

Capt. Nichole Splinter said police became involved early Monday when they learned that Squires “was attempting to start trees and cars on fire” in northeast Las Vegas. When police arrived, he fled and pointed a gun at officers, prompting them to fire a single round that didn’t hit him, Splinter said.

The man fled to a residence in the Storeyville Manufactured Home Community at 3755 N. Nellis Blvd., where police found a woman who said the man wouldn’t let her leave.

The SWAT team arrived and, when Squires wouldn’t surrender, he was fatally shot, according to police.

