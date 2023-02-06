60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Las Vegas police to provide update on 2 homicide cold cases

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2023 - 1:51 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is expected to make an announcement regarding the solving of two homicide cold cases on Monday afternoon. Information on the specifics of the cases was not immediately available.

Lt. Jason Johansson is scheduled to speak to the media at Metro headquarters.

Late last year, authorities arrested 64-year-old Paul Nuttall in the slaying of a 25-year-old woman more than 40 years ago.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27M, bankruptcy records show
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27M, bankruptcy records show
2
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Summerlin
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Summerlin
3
CARTOONS: What happens when the White House tries to order pizza
CARTOONS: What happens when the White House tries to order pizza
4
As Harry Reid airport grows, so does the need for another airport
As Harry Reid airport grows, so does the need for another airport
5
Davante Adams says Aaron Rodgers to Raiders ‘a dream scenario’
Davante Adams says Aaron Rodgers to Raiders ‘a dream scenario’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Man fatally shot after police say suspect lured him with car-buying ruse
Man fatally shot after police say suspect lured him with car-buying ruse
Police arrest suspect in fatal shootings of teen brothers
Police arrest suspect in fatal shootings of teen brothers
Man shot and killed outside Las Vegas gas station
Man shot and killed outside Las Vegas gas station
Arrest report: Victim fell from moving SUV onto street prior to her death
Arrest report: Victim fell from moving SUV onto street prior to her death
Suspect in killing of business partner extradited to Las Vegas
Suspect in killing of business partner extradited to Las Vegas
Body found in 1971 in Arizona finally identified
Body found in 1971 in Arizona finally identified