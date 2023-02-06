Las Vegas police to provide update on 2 homicide cold cases

An announcement is expected Monday afternoon regarding the cases.

The Metropolitan Police Department is expected to make an announcement regarding the solving of two homicide cold cases on Monday afternoon. Information on the specifics of the cases was not immediately available.

Lt. Jason Johansson is scheduled to speak to the media at Metro headquarters.

Late last year, authorities arrested 64-year-old Paul Nuttall in the slaying of a 25-year-old woman more than 40 years ago.

