Las Vegas police to release details in officer-involved slaying

The suspect in a string of robberies was killed on Thursday after he allegedly drove his vehicle toward officers who were trying to arrest him in connection with a string of robberies.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at Radwick Drive and Owens Avenue in the northeast valley on Thursday, June 14, 2019. A robbery suspect was shot and killed. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police briefed reporters Monday on the fatal shooting Thursday of a suspect in a string of robberies.

A Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman said the man, later identified as 18-year-old Terrence White, was found by police in the east valley just before 4 a.m. sleeping in a stolen Dodge Durango with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle in the passenger seat. Officers radioed for backup and put spikes in front of the SUV’s tires.

He woke up and attempted to drive away, then turned to drive toward police when he was shot near Radwick Drive and Owens Avenue, police said. He died at the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed into a patrol car after the shooting, but no officers were injured in the incident.

The man was suspected of at least five robberies with one to two other men. Two other suspects in the string of robberies were arrested Wednesday after a shooting. The shooting victim has been released from the hospital.

White’s death marks Metro’s eighth police shooting of 2018, and its fourth fatal shooting of the year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.