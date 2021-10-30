Las Vegas police unable to ID man arrested in fatal shooting

The alleged gunman was booked into the Clark County Detention Center as a “John Doe.”

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department has not been able to confirm the identity of a man arrested on a murder count following a shootout Thursday night outside a downtown Las Vegas convenience store.

The alleged gunman was booked into the Clark County Detention Center as a “John Doe,” Metro said Saturday in a news release.

Gunfire erupted about 9:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at 1415 Fremont Street, near 15th Street, police said.

An quarrel between two men escalated into an “altercation,” and then a shooting, after the murder suspect pulled out a gun, prompting the other man to do the same, Lt. Ray Spencer said Friday.

The victim, who was hit once, died at University Medical Center, police said.

Early in the investigation, Spencer said detectives did not know if the victim fired his gun, but police on Saturday called the shooting an “exchange of gunfire.”

The suspect, who drove off, was subsequently arrested in southwest Las Vegas, Spencer said. Police did not expound on the arrest.

The Clark County coroner’s office is tasked with releasing the victim’s name.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.