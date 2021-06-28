Las Vegas road rage victim died of blunt force trauma

The road rage death of a 73-year-old man last week has been ruled a homicide, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Homicide detectives investigate after a vehicle struck a pedestrian Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at East Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives investigate after a vehicle struck a pedestrian Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at East Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The road rage death of a 73-year-old man last week has been ruled a homicide, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Marlin Smith died of blunt force trauma to the head, the coroner’s office said. He was hit by a Chevy Suburban on Tuesday afternoon at East Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway during a fight police said was sparked by road rage.

Witnesses told police that the Suburban cut off Smith’s Jeep on Desert Inn. When Smith honked his horn, a passenger in the Suburban got out of the car and threw a beer can at the Jeep. Smith and the passenger got into a fight, police said, before the passenger got back into the SUV and the driver ran over Smith, then drove over a median and left the scene.

“According to the suspect, the victim was armed with a knife during the incident,” homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said last week. “Evidence was located that potentially corroborates the suspect’s account.”

Police said two people were detained after the fight, but they have not been identified.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.