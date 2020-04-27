Las Vegas shootout survivor ID’d as motorsports company president

A man who police say acted in self-defense in a deadly southwest Las Vegas shooting is the president of a local motorsports business, according to the company.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A news release issued by Baldwin Motorsports about the shooting involving company president BJ Baldwin on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (Facebook)

A man who police say acted in self-defense in a deadly southwest Las Vegas shooting is the president of a local motorsports business, according to a press release issued by the company.

BJ Baldwin, president of Baldwin Motorsports in Las Vegas, was with his girlfriend in a shopping complex parking lot at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave., near Fort Apache Drive, on April 22 when two men approached their vehicle. Las Vegas police said at least one of the men approaching the vehicle was armed.

Police – who did not identify Baldwin by name – said the man having dinner with his girlfriend then acted in self-defense when he shot and killed one of the two approaching men, Joseph Anthwone Smith, 43. There was evidence of gunfire from two weapons at the scene, with at least 15 shots fired.

Baldwin Motorsports Las Vegas issued a news release via Facebook identifying Baldwin as the man who survived the shootout. The release reads:

“On April 22, 2020, at approximately 2 a.m. at Tropicana and Fort Apache in Las Vegas Nevada, BJ Baldwin, President of Baldwin Motorsports Las Vegas, had just finished a late night dinner with his girlfriend when 2 men approached quickly. One of them had a gun directly pointed at the girlfriend and began to fire.

“The girlfriend sought cover and the gunman then directed his attention to BJ and began to fire several times at BJ, who also sought cover. BJ, who possesses a valid concealed weapons permit, returned fire and the shooter went down.

“BJ did not engage the other man as the man ran away. BJ and his girlfriend immediately jumped into BJ’s car, left the scene and called 911. Metro has informed us that BJ acted in self-defense.

“BJ is continuing to cooperate with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office,” the release states.

Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Friday the case was “clearly a case of self defense.” A Las Vegas police spokesman later said the case was forwarded to the Clark County district attorney’s office for review.

