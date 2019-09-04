Las Vegas sledgehammer suspect is mentally ill, family says

The Las Vegas man accused of bludgeoning a woman to death with a sledgehammer last week had a history of mental illness, his family said.

Clinton Taylor (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police collect evidence after a woman was killed with a sledgehammer on the 1000 block of North Rancho Drive, just north of West Washington Avenue, Aug. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

How did Clinton Taylor end up behind the Twin Lakes laundromat, holding a bloody sledgehammer?

Before the fatal attack, and the handcuffs, and the murder charge, he spent years in and out of mental health treatment, his cousin Char-maine Beverly said. Before he became sporadic and violent and scary, he was a loving young man. Then he got sick.

Taylor, 36, remains in the Clark County Detention Center, accused of bludgeoning a woman he did not know early on Aug. 29. The woman was doing her laundry when she noticed a strange man with a sledgehammer outside and called 911, Las Vegas police said.

The woman stayed on the phone with 911 until she screamed and the call dropped. Arriving officers found her dead in what detectives described as a random attack. The Clark County coroner’s office has not identified her.

“Our heart does go out to that lovely woman who was just minding her own business and washing her clothes,” Beverly, 33, said, adding that she would use the woman’s name if she knew it. “No one deserves that. And it’s no excuse, but I want the world to know he was sick.”

Taylor suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, Beverly said. Over the years, his violent outbursts grew more common.

There was the time he held a steak knife up to his father, chasing and trying to stab him.

There was the time he slashed a neighbor’s tires with a knife, shouting nonsense while still holding it.

“I came outside and said, ‘Little Clint’ — because he’s a junior — ‘put the knife down,’ ” Beverly recalled through tears. “We told the neighbor, ‘We’ll take care of your tires. Just don’t come outside! He doesn’t know you. Don’t come outside!’ ”

There were times Taylor would sit around with everyone at large family gatherings, until he was suddenly standing, throwing a punch.

“We just started adapting to it, like, ‘Just get your kids and move out of the way, but don’t make him leave,’ ” Beverly said, “because he had nowhere to go.”

So many times, she sat with him and tried to talk him down, even as he thought passersby on the street were plotting to kill him. The two grew up together, along with two of Taylor’s brothers, who died recently.

Jamar Taylor, the oldest, was killed in January 2018, when police said a man he did not know shot him several times. The man didn’t like how loud Jamar’s music was, police said. Jamar tried to run, but he collapsed and later died at a hospital. Detectives also described it as a random attack.

The younger brother, Grananson Day, died of dehydration about a month ago while living homeless in Las Vegas, Beverly said. Clinton Taylor knew they were both gone, but he didn’t know how to process that reality.

“It was, ‘Both of my brothers died. Everybody’s scared of me. Where am I going to go?’” Beverly said.

She tried to get him help. Over the last several years, she and the family called the police during his outbursts and had him committed to different facilities for treatment. Each time, he would come out like a zombie — over-medicated and mentally absent.

“It wasn’t a cure,” Beverly said. “It was a Band-Aid.”

But Medicaid didn’t cover continued treatment or medication, and she couldn’t afford it herself. So again and again, his personality would creep back. And so would his demons.

“He was so sick,” she sobbed. “We didn’t know how to help him. We didn’t go to school for things like this.”

His father, also named Clinton Taylor, let his son live with him despite his violent outbursts, but the younger Taylor would often wander, disappearing for days at a time. Stressed and run down by grief, the older Taylor had a hard time keeping track of him.

“It’s just hard,” the father, 53, said on Tuesday. “I never thought that he would do anything like that.”

Beverly said she couldn’t take him in, because even though she was closest to him, she couldn’t trust him around her kids. So he kept wandering.

“Every time I would see him, we would go on long walks, we would go the park, I would get him food, I would get him water,” she said through tears. “I was the only one who wasn’t scared of him, but I didn’t know what to do.”

He wandered off for the last time about two days before the attack, his father said. Early last Thursday, he ended up near the laundromat.

