Las Vegas Strip hotels honor slain trooper by going blue
A tribute to honor the life of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Jenkins is scheduled for Thursday night on the Strip.
From 8:15 to 9:45 p.m., The Linq Hotel and the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas wentblue for Jenkins.
Jenkins was shot one week ago while attempting to check on a motorist along U.S. Highway 93, north of Ely, in White Pine County.
The man accused of killing Jenkins, John Dabritz, of White Pine County, is charged with murder, third-degree arson, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm.
