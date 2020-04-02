Las Vegas Strip hotels honor slain trooper by going blue

A tribute to honor the life of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Jenkins is scheduled for Thursday night on the Strip.

Lights at the Luxor are lit blue in memory of Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Jenkins was shot and killed when he stopped to help a motorist north of Ely on Friday, March 27. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The High Roller is lit blue in memory of Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Jenkins was shot and killed when he stopped to help a motorist north of Ely on Friday, March 27. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Palazzo sign is lit blue in memory of Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Jenkins was shot and killed when he stopped to help a motorist north of Ely on Friday, March 27. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins. The 47-year-old man was fatally shot on March 27, 2020, while checking on a motorist pulled over on a highway near Ely. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A tribute to honor the life of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Jenkins took place Thursday night on the Las Vegas Strip.

From 8:15 to 9:45 p.m., The Linq Hotel and the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas wentblue for Jenkins.

Jenkins was shot one week ago while attempting to check on a motorist along U.S. Highway 93, north of Ely, in White Pine County.

The man accused of killing Jenkins, John Dabritz, of White Pine County, is charged with murder, third-degree arson, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm.

