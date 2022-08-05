81°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

Las Vegas Strip resort shooting leaves 1 dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2022 - 10:02 pm
 
Updated August 5, 2022 - 12:54 am
Pedestrians pass The Mirage while Metropolitan police respond to a fatal shooting in the hotel- ...
Pedestrians pass The Mirage while Metropolitan police respond to a fatal shooting in the hotel-casino on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A line of police vehicles leads to the entrance of The Mirage where Metropolitan police are res ...
A line of police vehicles leads to the entrance of The Mirage where Metropolitan police are responding to a fatal shooting in the hotel-casino on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Mirage sign is reflected in a Metropolitan police vehicle while police respond to a fatal s ...
The Mirage sign is reflected in a Metropolitan police vehicle while police respond to a fatal shooting in the hotel-casino on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police are stationed outside The Mirage after reports of a lockdown in the hotel-c ...
Metropolitan police are stationed outside The Mirage after reports of a lockdown in the hotel-casino on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Hotel guests wait to enter The Mirage while Metropolitan police investigate a fatal shooting in ...
Hotel guests wait to enter The Mirage while Metropolitan police investigate a fatal shooting in the hotel-casino on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Pedestrians linger at The Mirage while Metropolitan police respond to a fatal shooting in the h ...
Pedestrians linger at The Mirage while Metropolitan police respond to a fatal shooting in the hotel-casino on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Cars begin to enter The Mirage after Metropolitan police blocked off the area due to a fatal sh ...
Cars begin to enter The Mirage after Metropolitan police blocked off the area due to a fatal shooting in the hotel-casino on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police are stationed outside The Mirage after reports of a lockdown in the hotel-c ...
Metropolitan police are stationed outside The Mirage after reports of a lockdown in the hotel-casino on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Three people were shot, including one fatally, in a hotel room at The Mirage on Thursday night.

The shooter and the victims knew one another, and the shooter was not in custody as of about 12:45 a.m. Friday, police said.

Las Vegas police officers were seen walking through the hotel and some Twitter users were reporting a lockdown around 9:30 p.m.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the shooting in a tweet just after 10 p.m. and urged people to avoid the area. The lockdown was lifted by 10:45 p.m.

A spokesman for MGM Resorts International, which operates the hotel, referred questions to police.

Frustrated travelers stood behind police tape waiting to be allowed to enter their hotel.

“I’m hoping it’s isolated,” Arizona resident Mary Germer, 40, said of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Rain skirts valley; flood advisory runs through Friday
Rain skirts valley; flood advisory runs through Friday
2
$125K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$125K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
3
CARTOONS: This is why you don’t want old pilots
CARTOONS: This is why you don’t want old pilots
4
Sources: FBI investigating Nye sheriff’s captain for alleged misconduct
Sources: FBI investigating Nye sheriff’s captain for alleged misconduct
5
Police talk about fatal shooting at Strip resort — WATCH LIVE
Police talk about fatal shooting at Strip resort — WATCH LIVE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Accused drug dealer faces murder charge after fentanyl overdose
By Brett Clarkson and Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Police said Joshua Molina, who dubbed himself “Jigga Josh” of “All In Entertainment” on a business card, sold Jeffrey Burton a baggy of pills that had appeared to be oxycodone.