Las Vegas Strip resort shooting leaves 1 dead
Three people were shot, including one fatally, in a hotel room at The Mirage on Thursday night.
The shooter and the victims knew one another, and the shooter was not in custody as of about 12:45 a.m. Friday, police said.
Las Vegas police officers were seen walking through the hotel and some Twitter users were reporting a lockdown around 9:30 p.m.
The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the shooting in a tweet just after 10 p.m. and urged people to avoid the area. The lockdown was lifted by 10:45 p.m.
A spokesman for MGM Resorts International, which operates the hotel, referred questions to police.
Frustrated travelers stood behind police tape waiting to be allowed to enter their hotel.
“I’m hoping it’s isolated,” Arizona resident Mary Germer, 40, said of the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
