Las Vegas teen shot to death during apparent drug deal ID’d

A teen shot to death on Saturday in central Las Vegas has been identified.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a shooting that left a boy dead at the intersection of Casada Way and Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A teen shot to death in the area of Casada Way and Torrey Pines Drive on Saturday has been identified as Gino Williams, 15, of Las Vegas.

Police said they were called to the intersection around 12:30 a.m. and found Williams’ body with multiple gunshot wounds. The Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday that the gunshots caused Williams’ death and ruled it a homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department said they believe Williams was killed during a drug deal. Police said he was initially shot near the intersection and again as he fled into an alleyway near an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Casada.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday.

