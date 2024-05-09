75°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Las Vegas trans teen identified as shooting victim

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
More Stories
A screenshot from a Metropolitan Police Department body camera shows several people walking out ...
Police video shows moments after Summerlin law office shooting
Ex-congressional candidate pleads not guilty to murder charge
Police investigate shooting death in downtown Las Vegas
Police: Teen dead from gunshot, another arrested in central Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2024 - 1:48 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified a teenager found shot to death inside a car parked in a central valley neighborhood early Monday.

She was Jazlynn Johnson, an 18-year-old trans woman, according to the coroner’s office, which ruled that her death was a result of a homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a 17-year-old boy “intentionally” shot Johnson. He was jailed on a murder count, police said.

Authorities generally don’t identify minor suspects unless and until they’re charged as adults.

Police said the suspect’s father called police shortly after 4 a.m. to report that his son had shot a friend.

Johnson was found in the 1600 block of East St. Louis Avenue, near Maryland Parkway.

Police have not released additional details.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Shooting victim in northwest Las Vegas Valley ID’d as 16-year-old boy
recommend 2
Shooting victim found dead east of Las Vegas Strip
recommend 3
Grand jury indicts ex-congressional candidate on murder charge, documents show
recommend 4
Man killed in north Strip stabbing ID’d
recommend 5
Man who shot at truck carrying his stolen motorcycle accused of murder, police say
recommend 6
911 callers describe ‘gruesome’ scene, police say man ate victim’s face in killing