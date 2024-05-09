Las Vegas trans teen identified as shooting victim

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a teenager found shot to death inside a car parked in a central valley neighborhood.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified a teenager found shot to death inside a car parked in a central valley neighborhood early Monday.

She was Jazlynn Johnson, an 18-year-old trans woman, according to the coroner’s office, which ruled that her death was a result of a homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a 17-year-old boy “intentionally” shot Johnson. He was jailed on a murder count, police said.

Authorities generally don’t identify minor suspects unless and until they’re charged as adults.

Police said the suspect’s father called police shortly after 4 a.m. to report that his son had shot a friend.

Johnson was found in the 1600 block of East St. Louis Avenue, near Maryland Parkway.

Police have not released additional details.

