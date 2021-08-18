Las Vegas woman accused of killing man who allegedly beat her friend

A Las Vegas woman arrested on a murder charge believed she was exacting revenge for her friend’s beating, police say.

Tiffany Lee (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

David Duke (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police investigate a homicide in the area of West Monroe Avenue and H Street early Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An arrest warrant alleges that a friend told Tiffany Lee, 41, that she had been “battered” by Kelvin Earl Johnson, 56.

Johnson was found dead from a gunshot wound near West Monroe Avenue and H Street just after midnight on May 25. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

According to the warrant, Lee was heard by saying she was going to “get this mother” by multiple witnesses before Johnson’s slaying.

A witness told detectives that Lee shot Johnson and then got into a car and fled, according to the warrant. The car belonged to David Duke, 62. Booking logs show that Duke was booked on Aug. 5 on charges of harboring, concealing or aiding a felony offender and violating his parole.

Analysts examined Lee’s cell phone records, according to the warrant, and found that she was at the scene when the shooting occurred. They also found that the phone’s movements were consistent with the car’s movements as it was leaving the scene.

In an interview with detectives, Duke admitted that the car was his, but denied knowing anything about the shooting.

Lee was charged with one count of open murder. She had a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.