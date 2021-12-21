Las Vegas woman arrested after fatal shooting of her boyfriend

The shooting in an apartment on the 900 block of East Twain Avenue at 10:05 p.m. Sunday night, police said.

Shanika Smith (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman is in custody after police say she fatally shot her boyfriend Sunday night in central Las Vegas.

Shanika Smith, 37, is charged with open murder and child abuse/neglect, according to jail records. She is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Police were initially called to an apartment on the 900 block of East Twain Avenue at 10:05 p.m. Sunday night, according to a Tuesday news release. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A homicide investigation found that the man was in an argument with Smith when she shot him, police said. Two children were inside the apartment during the incident, according to a news release.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

