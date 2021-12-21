56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Homicides

Las Vegas woman arrested after fatal shooting of her boyfriend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2021 - 12:48 pm
 
Shanika Smith (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Shanika Smith (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman is in custody after police say she fatally shot her boyfriend Sunday night in central Las Vegas.

Shanika Smith, 37, is charged with open murder and child abuse/neglect, according to jail records. She is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Police were initially called to an apartment on the 900 block of East Twain Avenue at 10:05 p.m. Sunday night, according to a Tuesday news release. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A homicide investigation found that the man was in an argument with Smith when she shot him, police said. Two children were inside the apartment during the incident, according to a news release.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times at restaurant
Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times at restaurant
2
Las Vegas area Christmas travel likely to be slowed by inclement weather
Las Vegas area Christmas travel likely to be slowed by inclement weather
3
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
4
Not guilty, not sorry: Sisolak Facebook rant author exonerated
Not guilty, not sorry: Sisolak Facebook rant author exonerated
5
Ex-doctor living in Las Vegas accused of threatening Mormon church
Ex-doctor living in Las Vegas accused of threatening Mormon church
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST