Las Vegas woman charged in pot dealer’s shooting death

A third person has been arrested in the shooting death of a woman at 8521 Copper Knoll Ave. on March 14, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police crime scene personnel investigate the death of a woman at 8521 Copper Knoll Ave. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A young Las Vegas woman is facing charges of murder, robbery and conspiracy in connection with a March homicide in the northwest valley.

Court records allege that Tracena Danay Brown, 19, acted as a getaway driver after the March 13 shooting death of Alyssa Sayago.

Sayago, 19, was shot in the head about 9:35 p.m. while in the backyard of a house on the 8500 block of Copper Knoll Avenue, near Durango Drive and Gowan Road. Police said the teens lured Sayago to an abandoned home, under the pretense of buying drugs, and planned to rob her.

Detectives tracked Brown’s communications with two other suspects — Daelin Wagner, 18, and Khari James, 17 — which placed her cellphone near the crime scene, court records show. Witnesses told police a woman parked around the corner before the shooting and drove the suspects away afterward.

James was arrested in California, and Wagner was arrested in Texas after warrants were filed last month in Las Vegas Justice Court. Brown was with James at the time of his arrest.

Court records show she was to be booked and released last week.

