98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Las Vegas woman charged with murder in ailing mother’s death

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2019 - 9:11 pm
 

It seemed obvious to those who saw Judith Howe, unable to speak or care for herself, that she needed to see a doctor.

Her roommate, her daughter’s friends and houseguests would bring up “just about every day” to Judith’s daughter that her deteriorating health required medical attention, according to an arrest warrant. A mutual friend mentioned it to the daughter near Christmas 2017 and again after the new year, the warrant said.

Sandy Howe, 50, who had power of attorney and was tasked with her mother’s care, would respond time and time again that her ailing mother didn’t need a doctor, the warrant said.

The roommate, who had been staying rent-free with the Howes since November 2015 in exchange for helping to care for Judith, announced she had enough on March 26, 2018, the warrant said. After being repeatedly told that she couldn’t take Judith Howe to a doctor, the roommate moved out and went to police.

“(The roommate) said when she looked at (Judith) — who could not verbally communicate — that (her) eyes seemed to communicate to her that she was in so much pain she wanted to die,” a detective wrote in the warrant.

Judith Howe, 73, died April 16, 2018, at Nathan Adelson Hospice, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

And on Saturday, Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested her daughter on charges of murder, abuse of an older person with death or substantial bodily or mental harm and neglect of an older person with death or substantial bodily or mental harm.

Investigators accuse Sandy Howe of failing to provide her mother the proper care she needed as a bedridden, nonverbal Alzheimer’s patient. Citing subpoenaed financial records, they allege that Sandy Howe used her mother’s monthly income to pay for her own expenses at Walmart, pet supply stores and casinos. They did not find payments for medical help or health insurance, the warrant said.

Judith Howe died of complications of neglect of medical care including decubitus ulcers (bedsores), pneumonia and cachexia (wasting syndrome), with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant condition, the coroner’s office said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

An autopsy revealed Judith was covered in bedsores, one of which was so severe that her spine was exposed, the warrant said.

“(Judith Howe) died because Howe failed to take her mother to the doctor — despite being told by hospital officials in May 2015 that (she) needed to be in a nursing home; that she needed home health care; and that Howe needed to follow-up with doctors to further her mother’s medical well-being,” the detective wrote.

The elder Howe was hospitalized for six days starting May 7, 2015, and treated for several kidney-related issues, dehydration, brain damage, a urinary tract infection and Alzheimer’s disease, the warrant said. Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center staff told Sandy Howe that her mother was at risk for bedsores and would need to be placed in a nursing home in the future, and they handed her a booklet with community resources and contact numbers, the warrant said.

An investigator later collected the booklet during the warranted search in April 2018. The spine was stiff, as if it hadn’t been opened, the investigator noted.

The roommate told police she informed Sandy Howe she saw a bedsore in February 2018, but the daughter told her to treat the wound with homeopathic remedies and over-the-counter ointments. The products seemed to worsen the injury and more sores followed, yet Sandy Howe “continued to refuse to seek medical care for her mother.”

After the roommate called authorities on March 26, 2018, paramedics and police showed up to their home on the 4800 block of Monterrey Avenue, near Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway. Paramedics noted Judith Howe had a bedsore that appeared to be scabbed over, the warrant said.

The paramedics told Sandy Howe they thought her mother was suffering from a slight fever and a urinary tract infection, but the daughter declined an ambulance, saying she would take her mother to the hospital the next day.

She never did, nor did she mention the blackened and gangrenous bedsores her mother had accumulated, investigators wrote.

“Howe’s intentional omission to the first responders about the bedsores on (her) hips and sacrum tend to suggest she was concealing their existence to either continue living off her mother’s income or to avoid arrest/prosecution for neglecting her mother,” the warrant said.

Detectives returned to the house on April 2, 2018, and hailed an ambulance for Judith Howe because she was in “obvious need” of medical help. Sandy Howe again promised to take her mother to the doctor the following day and “begged us not to take” her mother to the hospital.

In an interview with investigators, Howe gave inconsistent accounts as to what she knew of her mother’s bedsores and when she knew of them, as well as blamed the former roommate for her mother’s sores.

Howe was denied bail at a Monday morning court hearing. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 30, court records show.

She did not have an attorney named in court records.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Steve Meriwether talks about his son, who was killed by a drunk driver
Retired Metro sergeant Steve Meriwether talks about his son, Garrett Meriwether, who was killed by a drunk driver. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Metro Police holds press conference about Oct. 1 report
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo held a press conference on Wednesday, July 10, regarding a new report about the police department's performance during Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Surveillance footage of persons of interest in deadly shooting
Las Vegas police have released surveillance footage of two persons of interest in a fatal shooting at Desert Shores Villas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Bail for Cierre Wood set at $500,000 for murder charge
Bail was set at half a million dollars for Cierre Wood, the ex-pro football player who faces a charge of first-degree murder with his girlfriend Amy Taylor in the death of 5-year-old La’Rayah Patra Nicole Lamont Davis. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man takes plea deal from murder to battery with deadly weapon
On Tuesday, July 9, Christopher J. Weygant II, originally charged with murder in the death of Bailey Beck, pleaded no contest to battery with a deadly weapon. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man convicted of 1998 homicides at Las Vegas assisted living home
A judge found Gustavo Ramos-Martinez guilty of two counts of first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon and one count of sexual assault with use of a deadly weapon.
Henderson youth accused in killing of 19-year-old girlfriend arraigned
18-year-old Noah Hadley, accused of shooting his girlfriend after a house party, appeared in Henderson Court Tuesday morning for arraignment.
Security guard charged with murder appears in court
Security guard Brian William Love appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 2, 2019, on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of homeless man Max Garcia. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Preliminary hearing held for woman charged with sex trafficking of 11-year-old girl
Witnesses took the stand during a preliminary hearing held Thursday for Gigi Mitchell, the woman accused of trafficking an 11-year-old on the Las Vegas Strip.
Wayne Newton testifies during burglary trial
Wayne Newton takes the stand during the trial of Weslie Martin, one of two men who allegedly broke into and burglarized the Newton family residence.
Woman suspected of pushing man off Las Vegas bus stays on house arrest - VIDEO
Cadesha Bishop, accused of pushing a 74-year-old man off a Las Vegas bus to his death, will remain on house arrest until her trial in April 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trial begins for man with wire left in his body after medical procedure
Opening statements began today in a trial where a man says a physician left a wire in his body during a heart procedure in 2005. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police warn of fuel thieves
Las Vegas police and fire officials are warning the public of the danger of fuel thieves using modified vehicles to transport and dispense gasoline. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Surveillance video captures details of man pushed off bus
RTC surveillance video captures multiple views and audio of Cadesha Bishop shoving 74-year-old Serge Fournier off a Las Vegas bus.
LVMPD Investigates 9th Officer Involved Shooting of 2019 -- Armed Robbery Suspects in Summerlin
LVMPD Captain Yasenia Yatomi gives preliminary details about an officer involved shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of N. Town Center Dr.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas woman accused of pushing man off bus pleads not guilty
A woman caught on video shoving a 74-year-old man off of a Las Vegas bus pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other charges related to his death. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Suspect faces 15 counts in shooting at Las Vegas Strip mall - VIDEO
Hasean Quinn, the man who faces multiple counts including assault with a deadly weapon after a gunshot was fired inside the Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip on Memorial Day, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man whose wives were found dead 8 years apart under similar circumstances is denied bail - VIDEO
Alan Sylwester, the man suspected of killing his wife, was denied bail again Wednesday morning during his preliminary hearing in Henderson.
Chief deputy district attorney: “Justice was done” in child pornography case - VIDEO
Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney James Sweetin speaks with the media after the sentencing of Christopher Sena, the man who was found guilty in February of multiple counts of sexual assault with a minor, incest, use of a minor in the production of pornography, lewdness with a child younger than 14 and child abuse. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas man gets 54 life sentences for sexually assaulting children - VIDEO
Christopher Sena, who was found guilty in February of multiple counts of sexual assault with a minor, incest, use of a minor in the production of pornography, lewdness with a child younger than 14 and child abuse, was sentenced to over 337 years behind bars.
CCSD police on the arrest of Deamonte Warren - VIDEO
CCSD police arrested Chaparral High School custodian Deamonte Warren on Friday on three counts of a school employee having sex with a student and an additional count of providing alcohol to a minor. (Courtesy CCSD Police)
Woman charged with sex trafficking an 11-year-old girl on the Strip
Gigi Mitchell faces seven felony charges including sex trafficking and child abuse for bringing an 11-year-old girl to the Las Vegas Strip to work as a prostitute. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bel Air Drive Officer Involved Shooting Presser - Video
LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly goes over the officer-involved shooting on Bel Air Drive.
Former Las Vegas police officer get 25 life sentences for sexually abusing child
Former Las Vegas Police officer Bret Theil was sentences to 25 consecutive life sentences at the Regional Justice Center Wednesday, May 15, 2019, for sexually abusing a child over a decade. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Man pushed off bus in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police arrested 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop on May 6, after she allegedly pushed Serge Fournier, 74, off of a parked bus near Fremont Street and 13th Street about 4:50 p.m. March 21.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
$1 million bail set for mother charged with drowning 2-year-old daughter
The 44-year-old mother who police say drowned her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub in a northeast Las Vegas apartment on Saturday made her first court appearance on Tuesday, May 14th.
Officer arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a child appears in court
Matthew James Terry, a Las Vegas police officer arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a child, appears in court Monday morning, May 13, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seek hit-and-run driver
A motorcycle officer pulled over a Mercedes SUV, and after the officer came to a stop, it shifted into reverse, intentionally hitting the officer.
Thedrick Andres becomes Henderson Police Department acting chief
Henderson Police Department Acting Chief Thedrick Andres speaks about his goals in his new position at the Henderson Police headquarters, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 dead, 1 wounded after east valley neighborhood shooting
One man and one woman are dead and another man wounded after a shooting Thursday afternoon in an east valley neighborhood.
Bail denied for former police detective charged with murder
Bail was denied Tuesday for former Metropolitan Police Department detective, Pamela Rene Bordeaux who is accused of fatally shooting her daughter’s ex-husband during supervised visitation with his child.
THE LATEST
Justin Rector, 31, was sentenced to life in prison Friday, July 12, 2019, in Kingman, Arizona, ...
Arizona man gets life sentence for killing girl, 8, in 2014
By Dave Hawkins Special to the / RJ

Justin Rector, 31, pleaded guilty in December to first-degree murder in the asphyxiation death of Isabella “Bella” Grogan-Cannella in September 2014 in Arizona.