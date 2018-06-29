Homicides

Las Vegas woman found dead after gang threat was police informant

June 28, 2018
 
Shortly after a 30-year-old woman signed up to be a confidential informant for the police, she was told at a gang party that her life might be in danger, a recently released arrest warrant said.

Days later, she was dead.

Las Vegas detectives learned that Bailey Beck, who had signed up after her March 23 drug-related arrest, was told at a USO gang party that she was thought to be a “snitch.”

“The threat was general and not specific,” a Metropolitan Police Department detective wrote in the warrant. “Beck was not certain if the threat was real.”

Beck was found with a head injury early April 8 inside her garage on the 7400 block of South River Dove Court, near West Warm Springs Road and South Rainbow Boulevard. She died that afternoon at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.

An autopsy performed the next day revealed she had several injection marks on her body, although her cause of death was ruled to be blunt force trauma, the warrant said.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not publicly released Beck’s cause and manner of death as of Thursday.

Through the course of their investigation, the warrant said, police learned that Christopher J. Weygant II and two other men “were supposed to each inject Bailey Beck with narcotics in an attempt to get her to reveal if she was working with the police as a Confidential Informant.”

Police were told that Weygant, a member of the USO gang, and one of the additional two men followed through with the injections, but the other backed out at the last minute, the warrant said. Weygant had expressed his intent to kill Beck shortly before the attack, the warrant said.

Officers arrested Weygant, 31, on a murder charge Wednesday, jail records show.

Beck’s roommates last saw her alive the evening of April 6, when she was with four men and a woman at her house, the warrant said.

Weygant and at least one more man were upstairs with Beck when there was a commotion coming from her bedroom, the warrant said. Beck later crawled down the stairs, across the hall and into the garage where she was found.

A narcotics detective had spoken with Beck from April 2 until April 5, and she helped police identify places where drugs and those involved in drugs would be, the warrant said.

She moved drugs for the USO and the Aryan Warriors gangs, the warrant said.

Beck was facing felony drug charges prior to her death, court records indicate.

Weygant remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday night. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled July 13.

No one else at the house had been arrested or charged in Beck’s death as of Thursday night, records show.

Beck’s death marked the 68th homicide investigated in Clark County and the 58th investigated by Metro this year, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

