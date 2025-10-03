Las Vegas woman found dead in cardboard box near Kingman

Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide after a Las Vegas woman was found dead in a cardboard box east of Kingman.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a remote desert area near Windmill Ranch Road on Sept. 5 after a property owner reported finding a suspicious package in a wash. The man told authorities he believed the large cardboard box contained a body.

Another person at the scene told deputies he had seen a vehicle near the wash with its trunk open the night before, but it was too dark to identify the car, according to the post.

Detectives confirmed there was a dead woman inside the box. The victim was later identified through fingerprints as 57-year-old Carolyn Ann Bosher, a transient from Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department told investigators Bosher had been arrested for indecent exposure on Aug. 30, six days before her body was discovered.

“There was nothing located on the scene to indicate that Bosher was killed at that location,” the sheriff’s office said in the Facebook post.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working with Metro to determine what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.