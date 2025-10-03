85°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Las Vegas woman found dead in cardboard box near Kingman

Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide after a Las V ...
Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide after a Las Vegas woman was found dead in a cardboard box east of Kingman. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
Melissa Nava, left, and Jasmin Ramos (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
‘Tornado of a mess’: Sisters learn of mother’s 1989 slaying near Las Vegas
‘I hope he rots’: Defendant in I-15 killing sentenced to prison
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coroner identifies man killed in Las Vegas apartment shooting
Bail set at $1 million in fatal stabbing of UNLV student
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2025 - 1:10 pm
 

Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide after a Las Vegas woman was found dead in a cardboard box east of Kingman.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a remote desert area near Windmill Ranch Road on Sept. 5 after a property owner reported finding a suspicious package in a wash. The man told authorities he believed the large cardboard box contained a body.

Another person at the scene told deputies he had seen a vehicle near the wash with its trunk open the night before, but it was too dark to identify the car, according to the post.

Detectives confirmed there was a dead woman inside the box. The victim was later identified through fingerprints as 57-year-old Carolyn Ann Bosher, a transient from Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department told investigators Bosher had been arrested for indecent exposure on Aug. 30, six days before her body was discovered.

“There was nothing located on the scene to indicate that Bosher was killed at that location,” the sheriff’s office said in the Facebook post.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working with Metro to determine what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES