Las Vegas woman in double homicide-suicide was shot, stabbed

Las Vegas police are investigating a murder suicide at Winchester apartment complex at the 2100 block Echo Bay St. on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate three deaths at Winchester apartment complex at the 2100 block Echo Bay St. on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas woman killed in a double homicide-suicide Monday had been shot and stabbed, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Monique Lane, 50, died of a gunshot wound to her neck and multiple stab and incised wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Lane’s stab wounds had not been reported before the coroner’s ruling Thursday.

Las Vegas police suspect a man had shot Lane and another man, identified Wednesday by the coroner as 53-year-old James Wilson of Pahrump, before turning a gun on himself in an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Echo Bay.

A person walking through the complex found Wilson’s body near the doorway of an apartment and called 911, police said. When officers arrived, they discovered two more bodies in the apartment — Lane’s on the floor near a bedroom and that of the suspect, Matthew Terracin, on a living room couch. He had a rifle in his lap, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer has said he is “confident that the person who committed the crime is the person sitting on the sofa.”

The coroner’s office on Wednesday also confirmed that 51-year-old Terracin, whose death was ruled a suicide by a gunshot wound to the head, was found dead in the living room and that Wilson was found dead on the walkway outside.

A motive wasn’t clear, and Spencer said there were no apparent signs of a struggle.

