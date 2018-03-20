Las Vegas woman killed after fight over pain pills, report says

An ongoing argument over Lortab pills led a 62-year-old felon “to go insane” and stab his girlfriend to death last week before trying to kill himself, according to an arrest report.

Police investigate a homicide at a house on the 1900 block of Cameron Street in Las Vegas on Friday night, March 16, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Identified by Las Vegas police records as Julie Ray, the victim’s body was found Friday evening wrapped in a blanket in the dining room of her central valley home at 1912 Cameron St. Detectives believe she had been dead for several days.

Her cause and manner of death were pending with the Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday. She was in her 60s, police said.

Found wrapped in another blanket inside the master bedroom Friday night was a “pale and sickly” John R. Vannucci, police said. He admitted to taking at least 80 pills, saying “he wanted to die too, because he had hurt somebody,” his arrest report stated.

Court records show that as of Monday, Vannucci was being treated at University Medical Center. He was booked in absentia Saturday morning into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

In an interview with police, the report said, Vannucci admitted to stabbing his girlfriend at least six times in the neck and back with two knives — because the first was dull — after an argument over his Lortab pills. He said Ray had taken 120 pills from him and was upset because he did not immediately refill his prescription.

But Ray was still alive after the stabbing, he recalled during the interview, so “he punched Ray in the face, which knocked her down and she did not get back up,” his arrest report said.

At the end of the interview, Vannucci told detectives he regretted what happened.

“I’m sorry I had to go insane over pills,” he said, according to the report.

Metropolitan Police Department officers launched the investigation into the botched murder-suicide Friday evening after one of Ray’s friends requested a welfare check. She told police she was worried because “Ray had been in several domestic situations” with Vannucci “over pills in the past,” police documented in the report.

Ray does not appear to have a criminal history in Clark County, according to court records.

Vannucci pleaded guilty in July 2013 to one felony count of attempted battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, District Court records show.

