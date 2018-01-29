Las Vegas woman killed by her husband indentified

The woman fatally shot early Friday by her husband before he was killed by police has been identified.

(Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

She was Christy G. Vaughn of Las Vegas. The 39-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds, and the Clark County coroner’s office has ruled her death a homicide.

The motive behind the shooting remained unclear Monday morning.

At 12:10 a.m. Friday, a 16-year-old boy called 911 and told dispatchers his stepfather had shot his mother. Police said he performed CPR on his mother until police and medical responders arrived at their south valley home at 11729 Giles St. Vaughn’s three other children, all younger than 10, also were in the home when the shots were fired, but they were not injured.

Las Vegas homicide Lt. Dan McGrath confirmed Child Protective Services was called to the scene Friday.

Still armed, Vaughn’s husband fled the scene before officers arrived in a white Chrysler Sebring. An hourslong manhunt followed until they found him sitting alone in his vehicle at 2:40 a.m. near Elcador Street and Fern Tree Court, about a block from where police said he shot his wife.

When police attempted to speak to the man, who has not been identified, he exited the Chrysler and drew a gun in his right hand. Metropolitan Police Department officers Celina Cruz and Anthony Raymond shot the suspect when he refused to follow their commands, the Police Department has said. The shooting marked the first officer-involved shooting investigated by Metro this year.

The two officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the department’s investigation into the deadly use of force. Cruz, 30, has been with the Police Department since September 2007, and Raymond, 33, joined the force in July 2006.

The suspect will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.