Las Vegas woman killed in apparent murder-suicide ID’d

A woman who was fatally shot Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide was identified Tuesday.

Carey Cota, 35, died from a shotgun wound to the head and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a residence in the 9200 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near South Fort Apache Road, at about 11:20 p.m. Sunday after reports of gunshots in the area, and inside the home discovered Cota dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

While at that scene, police received reports of a suicide attempt in the 6800 block of Sigiri Street, about 12 miles north of the apartment shooting. Police on Monday said a man at that residence was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and officers were eventually able to determine the incidents were connected. As of Tuesday, the coroner’s office had not yet released that man’s identity.

Police said that while investigating the matter, they determined that the man fatally shot Cota, who was identified as his girlfriend, inside of the apartment and then fled the scene. Additional details were not provided.

