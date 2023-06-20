Las Vegas woman killed trying to break up with boyfriend

Robert Lara, 39, was found around noon Sunday lying on top of Hunter Reyes outside of their apartment at the Envi 2900 Suites, 2900 E. Charleston Blvd.

Robert Lara (Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman who had packed a bag was trying to leave her boyfriend when she was fatally stabbed inside a Las Vegas apartment, according to statements given to police.

Robert Lara, 39, was found around noon Sunday lying on top of Hunter Reyes outside of their apartment at the Envi 2900 Suites, at 2900 E. Charleston Blvd., according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Inside the apartment, police found four children, ages 8, 7, 5 and 10 months. The baby had blood on her, according to the arrest report, and a knife was found broken in pieces around the crib.

Detectives interviewed two girls later that evening. The first one said that her mom stabbed herself, but police said she kept changing her story about where and when Reyes grabbed a knife.

“Detectives had a concern that (the girl) was not being forthcoming regarding the events and that she was possibly coached by someone prior to police arrival,” officers wrote in the arrest report.

The other girl said Reyes never had a knife in her hand, and her parents fought often.

“At some point, Hunter packed a backpack with baby items to go to a ‘safe’ place,” detectives wrote that the girl told them. “That backpack would be located inside the crib with blood on it.”

Lara first told police that Reyes was depressed and wanted to die by suicide. He said he found her with a knife and they fought over it before she was stabbed. Later in the interview, Lara admitted to stabbing her multiple times.

“Robert admitted that he was frustrated and angry she was trying to leave him,” officers wrote in the arrest report.

He is being held without bail and expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.