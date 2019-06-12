Las Vegas woman pleads guilty to stabbing death of son, 2

The 21-year-old Las Vegas woman accused of fatally stabbing her 2-year-old son in a botched murder-suicide attempt has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Cristina Moya (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The 21-year-old Las Vegas woman accused of fatally stabbing her 2-year-old son in a botched murder-suicide attempt has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Cristina Guadalupe Moya is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 7 at the Regional Justice Center, according to Clark County District Court records.

The grisly discovery was made after a welfare check on the morning of Feb. 25 at her home on the 8600 block of Manalang Road, near East Pebble Road and Pollock Drive

Prosecutors said Moya gave the boy, Martin Velazquez, a full bottle of Motrin, in the hope that he would pass out before she smothered him until he was unconscious.

She then tested at least four different knives before slicing the boy’s wrists in late February, and turning the knife on herself, prosecutors said.

Moya and the boy’s father had recently separated, and she was distraught and decided to take her own life, according to prosecutors. She later told police, “Martin needs to be with me forever.”

Moya was indicted in May.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.