Las Vegas woman told sister she shot friend, police report says

The Metropolitan Police Department have accused 20-year-old Alisha Rucker of shooting Darin King in the head, killing the 27-year-old, about 5:15 a.m. Monday at an east Las Vegas home.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in an east valley neighborhood near Sacramento Drive and Sunrise Avenue on Monday, March 26, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A murder suspect told her sister she shot her friend before leaving the east Las Vegas scene, according to police documents.

The Metropolitan Police Department have accused 20-year-old Alisha Rucker of shooting Darin King in the head, killing the 27-year-old, about 5:15 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of Sacramento Drive, near Charleston and Lamb boulevards.

Moments before the shooting, according to an arrest report, Rucker woke up her sleeping sister and wanted to use her phone. The report indicates Rucker told her sister she was jumped at Boulder Station and wanted her to help find who jumped her.

The sister said no, and Rucker left. The sister then heard Rucker arguing with King outside the house, she told police in an interview.

“She heard King say if you’re going to shoot me, shoot me. (The sister) believed she heard a click of a gun, followed by a single gunshot,” the report said. Rucker then returned to her sister’s bedroom and told her she shot King in the face, the report said.

Rucker fled before police arrived.

Officers found a 9mm cartridge case with the headstamp “FC 9mm Luger” at the scene.

A few hours later, Nevada Highway Patrol spotted Rucker’s Chevrolet Impala near Interstate 15 and Flamingo Road at 8:03 a.m. Within three minutes, Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said Monday, troopers cornered the vehicle in the parking lot of a Chevron gas station at West Russell Road and Polaris Avenue, near Mandalay Bay.

A driver exited the vehicle, but Rucker, armed and sitting in a passenger seat, refused to leave.

“Troopers tried to convince her to put the gun down and surrender, but she ignored them,” according to the report. She shot herself in the head.

The serial number on Rucker’s gun matched that of the gun case found in her bedroom closet. The gun case had a magazine with five 9mm cartridges, each donned with “FC 9mm Luger,” the report said.

Rucker was brain dead but had not yet died as of Wednesday, police said.

She was booked in absentia on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon.

King’s death marked the 55th homicide in the county this year, and the 49th investigated by Metro.

