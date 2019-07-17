Las Vegas woman whose death triggered homicide investigation ID’d

Savannah Millner, 24, whose reported suicide led to a homicide investigation this week in central Las Vegas, has been identified, although it remains unclear how she died.

Officers responded about 6:20 p.m. Monday to 2200 W. Bonanza Road, near North Rancho Drive, on reports of a woman who may have died by suicide, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said at the time. Homicide detectives took over the investigation due to suspicious aspects of the case.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday named Las Vegas resident Savannah Millner, 24, as the woman.

Metro detectives were still investigating, but “I can’t confirm if this is a homicide, at this point,” homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in a Wednesday morning text.

Millner was a smart, caring woman who often spent hours reading “a lot of dark books” and medieval fantasy books, said her mother, Debra Meola. The 24-year-old battled mental illness and drug addiction most of her life and checked in and out of various rehabilitation facilities over the years, she said.

“You would never think there was anything wrong because she always had a smile on her face,” Meola said.

By 12 years old, Millner was using marijuana and taking pills, and by 15, she was “a heroin addict like her father,” Meola said. Millner’s father wasn’t around much growing up, and he overdosed on March 20, 2017, her birthday, and died two days later, she said.

“She had a lot of trauma for such a young person, and I guess she just couldn’t fight it,” Meola said.

The mother and daughter opened their home up to Millner’s friends growing up. Some of her friends had issues at their own homes and needed a place to stay.

Millner would say “Please, mom,” and Meola would reply, “OK, Savannah, another one?”

“We always had kids at the house,” Meola said.

One day, she remembered, Millner surprised her by saying she was bringing home “Bella.”

And who is Bella?

“It’s the dog I’m bringing home,” Millner replied.

She rescued the pit bull, now 3, and the two became “attached at the hip,” Meola said. The dog was anxious, like Millner, but they helped each other.

“She loved that dog like it was her child,” Meola said.

Meola doesn’t know what happened to her daughter on Monday. She hopes she’ll get answers soon.

