Las Vegas woman’s death in crash with stolen truck ruled homicide

Police say Deborah Rosewall of Las Vegas, 54, was killed when her Toyota Camry was struck head on by a woman at the wheel of a stolen pickup truck.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving a stolen pickup truck near Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. (Morgan Lieberman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The death of a woman in a crash involving a stolen pickup last week has been ruled a homicide.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim of the crash on Wednesday as 54-year-old Deborah Rosewall of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police say Rosewall was killed when a woman driving a stolen pickup hit her car after plowing into a patrol car and another vehicle.

The series of crashes began about 4:45 p.m., when the woman in the stolen pickup — a silver Dodge Ram — intentionally hit a patrol car near Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Roxanne Burke said.

The driver of the stolen truck, later identified as Oriana Vine Leausa, 26, continued north on Fort Apache before crossing into the southbound lanes and striking a gold Saturn Aura and a red Toyota Camry head on, police said. The woman driving the Saturn was treated at University Medical Center, but Rosewall, who was driving the Camry, died at the scene.

The officer in the patrol car also was taken to UMC with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Burke called Rosewall’s death “a tragic loss of life.”

Police say Leausa was part of another scheme to steal a different car.

She allegedly went to a nearby parking lot with a man, where they had agreed to meet people selling a different vehicle, Burke said. Police said the man got out of the stolen truck and checked out a silver, four-door 2004 BMW with the owners present. While checking out the vehicle, he suddenly drove off in it, Burke said, and the woman in the stolen pickup followed.

Leausa was arrested on a fatal DUI charge after the crashes, according to jail records. She is being held on at least $1 million bail. A hearing is set for Tuesday.

Police say they have identified her suspected accomplice but have not named him.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.