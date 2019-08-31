Las Vegas woman’s death, reported as suicide, ruled homicide

A Las Vegas woman’s death was ruled a homicide Friday by the Clark County coroner’s office, a month after her husband called police to report she took her own life.

Sebastian Lord (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Kinnetha Lord, 48, died from a gunshot wound to the head early July 30 at a home on Casselman Court, near East Cactus Avenue and South Maryland Parkway, the coroner’s office said.

Her husband, Sebastian Lord, 46, called police the night before to report she shot herself, but “based on some suspicious aspects about the male’s story and the scene, homicide detectives responded and assumed charge of the investigation,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon told the Review-Journal at the time.

Lord was arrested and charged with murder on July 30. At his initial hearing, prosecutors said that he told his son that he planned to shoot his wife before her death.

