Las Vegas woman’s shooting death ruled homicide

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled the death of a 48-year-old woman whose son said she shot herself in the head last month a homicide.

Clark County Coroner’s Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Julia Bowen-McDonald of Las Vegas died from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office said.

Alexander McDonald, 24, called police just before 2 a.m. on June 5 to report his mother had shot herself with his gun at their southwest valley home, according to call logs and an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

He told officers he slept in his mother’s bed and was the only one home with her when she asked to see his gun.

When police confiscated McDonald’s phone as evidence, officers said they found several texts to various contacts threatening to kill his mother as recently as June 2.

“I swear to god I could just pop her and end this all and just get some peace,” one text read, according to the arrest report.

McDonald is being held without bail on an open murder charge. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

