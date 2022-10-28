Law enforcement family joins community at public viewing for slain officer

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai, 49, was fatally shot in the line of duty on Oct. 13.

Officers hug during public visitation for fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai at King David Memorial Chapel in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Officers hug during public visitation for fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai at King David Memorial Chapel in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mourners and officers during public visitation for fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai at King David Memorial Chapel in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mourners arrive during public visitation for fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai at King David Memorial Chapel in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mourners arrive during public visitation for fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai at King David Memorial Chapel in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Officers from across the country arrive during public visitation for fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai at King David Memorial Chapel in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Officers from across the country during public visitation for fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai at King David Memorial Chapel in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Officers from across the country during public visitation for fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai at King David Memorial Chapel in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Officers from across the country during public visitation for fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai at King David Memorial Chapel in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A table inside King David Memorial Chapel covered with items to honor the memory of Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai during a viewing on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two weeks after he was fatally shot in the line of duty, law enforcement from across the country and the local community gathered Thursday night for a public viewing in honor of Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai.

From about to 8 p.m., mourners filed in and out of King David Memorial Chapel, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane. Within the first hour, about 100 people had come through and mingled in the lobby.

A box of tissues was placed on either end of each pew.

Thai’s body was at the front of the chapel in an open casket that was partially covered by an American flag. Officers in dress uniforms flanked his casket and were relieved every 10 to 15 minutes by new officers.

The casket was surrounded by candles, several flower arrangements and large printed photos of Thai placed on easels. As music played, two screens mounted on the wall in the front of the chapel played a slideshow of photographs of Thai.

People walked up one by one or in small groups to take a moment or a couple of minutes in front of Thai’s casket.

Shot in the line of duty

Around 1 a.m. on Oct. 13, Thai, 49, and officer Ryan Gillihan, 32, responded to a domestic disturbance call near South University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road.

After they arrived, Tyson Hampton, 24, fired at the officers, striking Thai, authorities have said.

Thai returned fire with his sidearm while laying on the ground after being struck. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Thai was born in Bac Lieu, Vietnam, in 1973. He was survived by his 19-year-old daughter, Jada, father Quang, brother Thuong, and sisters Amy, Mandy, Daisy, and Betsy. Thai had been with the Metropolitan Police Department since 1999.

His family sat near the front of the chapel, and local law enforcement were in attendance along with officers from departments that included Chicago; Aurora, Colorado; and Framingham, Massachusetts.

Law enforcement family

Diane Yost, of Henderson, who worked for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for 20 years, attended the viewing with fellow Henderson resident Angela Napier.

“He’s a brother as far as law enforcement,” Yost said. “I’m a retired law enforcement officer, so I just felt led to come and pay my respects because I appreciate the job that they do. Every one of them.”

Yost became emotional describing departments from across the country being represented at the viewing.

“It just really touches my heart, blesses me to know that it’s like one big happy family as far as law enforcement,” Yost said.

Napier encouraged people to thank police officers and tell them they’re appreciated when they come across them.

“It just touched my heart to see that any officer, but such a young man, to be cut down unnecessarily, and I just wanted to show my respects,” Napier said.

In the back of the chapel was a table covered with items that included a signed volleyball and a sign that read, “Dad (n): My Hero.”

Thai was a girls volleyball coach for many years.

Funeral Friday

Thai’s funeral is 10 a.m. Friday at Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive, Henderson. Before the service, a procession will start around 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, 1325 N. Main St., and travel through parts of the resort corridor before ending at Central.

Traffic delays are expected around the procession route until around 9:30 a.m.

Donations to the Injured Police Officers Fund can be made online.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.